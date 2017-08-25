HURRICANE HARVEY: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live

Driver In Fatal Reading Crash Says She Had Reaction To Medication

Filed Under: Fatal Crash, I-95, Interstate 95, Lynn DeWolfe, Reading

READING (CBS) – The woman accused of causing a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Reading says she had a reaction to medication before the collision.

Lynn DeWolfe, 50, of Tyngsboro was arrested Thursday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury and death, negligent operation, and marked lanes violation.

Police say DeWolfe was driving erratically on I-95 in Reading when she hit a car, forcing it to go toward oncoming traffic.

reading1 Driver In Fatal Reading Crash Says She Had Reaction To Medication

One of the cars involved in a serious multi-vehicle crash on I-95 Thursday. (WBZ-TV)

A motorcyclist hit the car and flew over it before landing under a second car.

The motorcyclist, identified Friday as 42-year-old Bedford resident Christopher Weisz, died as a result of the crash.

DeWolfe was arraigned Friday in Woburn District Court.

reading3 Driver In Fatal Reading Crash Says She Had Reaction To Medication

Two of the cars involved in the serious crash on I-95 in Reading Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors said DeWolfe “appeared confused” following the crash and had difficulty complying with a trooper’s orders while in her car on the median.

Defense attorneys argued that DeWolfe is taking painkillers and Lorazepam, and appeared to have “a reaction of some sort” to the medications.

A judge ordered DeWolfe held on $25,000 cash bail. DeWolfe will be held on house arrest with a GPS monitor if she makes bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch