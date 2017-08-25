Driver In Fatal Reading Crash Says She Had Reaction To Medication

READING (CBS) – The woman accused of causing a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Reading says she had a reaction to medication before the collision.

Lynn DeWolfe, 50, of Tyngsboro was arrested Thursday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury and death, negligent operation, and marked lanes violation.

Police say DeWolfe was driving erratically on I-95 in Reading when she hit a car, forcing it to go toward oncoming traffic.

A motorcyclist hit the car and flew over it before landing under a second car.

The motorcyclist, identified Friday as 42-year-old Bedford resident Christopher Weisz, died as a result of the crash.

DeWolfe was arraigned Friday in Woburn District Court.

Prosecutors said DeWolfe “appeared confused” following the crash and had difficulty complying with a trooper’s orders while in her car on the median.

Defense attorneys argued that DeWolfe is taking painkillers and Lorazepam, and appeared to have “a reaction of some sort” to the medications.

A judge ordered DeWolfe held on $25,000 cash bail. DeWolfe will be held on house arrest with a GPS monitor if she makes bail.