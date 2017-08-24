‘Serious Injury’ In Multi-Car Crash On I-95 In Reading; 1 In Custody

READING (CBS) — A crash involving multiple cars shut down three lanes on Rte. 95 Northbound in Reading Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before Exit 38.
State Police said that one person was in custody as a result of the crash, but did not say why.
Massachusetts State Police said at least one person was seriously injured.
The Reading Fire Department said at least one person was taken to an area hospital, and told drivers to avoid the area.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation, and the number of people injured was not yet known.