BREAKING NEWS: Major Backups After Serious Accident On I-95 North In Reading | Traffic Updates
WATCH LIVE: Mass. State Lottery Update On Powerball Winner | Read More

‘Serious Injury’ In Multi-Car Crash On I-95 In Reading; 1 In Custody

Filed Under: Crash, I-95, Massachusetts State Police, Reading

READING (CBS) — A crash involving multiple cars shut down three lanes on Rte. 95 Northbound in Reading Thursday morning.

reading1 Serious Injury In Multi Car Crash On I 95 In Reading; 1 In Custody

One of the cars involved in a serious multi-vehicle crash on I-95 Thursday. (WBZ-TV)

The crash happened just before Exit 38.

reading2 Serious Injury In Multi Car Crash On I 95 In Reading; 1 In Custody

The scene of the crash on I-95 NB in Reading. (WBZ-TV)

State Police said that one person was in custody as a result of the crash, but did not say why.

reading3 Serious Injury In Multi Car Crash On I 95 In Reading; 1 In Custody

Two of the cars involved in the serious crash on I-95 in Reading Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

Massachusetts State Police said at least one person was seriously injured.

The Reading Fire Department said at least one person was taken to an area hospital, and told drivers to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation, and the number of people injured was not yet known.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch