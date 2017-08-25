Matt Light Wants To Send You To Patriots Opening Night

BOSTON (CBS) — Gillette Stadium is just about ready to introduce a new Super Bowl banner. It will make its first appearance before the Patriots kick off the 2017 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you don’t have a ticket to that game by now, chances are you won’t be getting into Gillette that evening. But former New England left tackle Matt Light wants to give you a chance to see it all happen, all while benefiting a great cause.

Light is hosting a “Kickoff Game Raffle” to support The Light Foundation and Boston Children’s Hospital. Fans can buy tickets at The Light Foundation’s website, and one lucky winner will win a pair of tickets to the September 7 opener, where they’ll get to see New England’s fifth Super Bowl banner raised and watch the Pats take on the Chiefs from a VIP luxury suite. In addition, before the game they’ll be treated to a dinner for two at Davio’s at Patriot Place and have a chance to meet with Light.

There will also be a “grand prize winner” who will receive four tickets to Light’s Annual Celebrity Shootout, and a “runner-up prize” that includes tickets to a Patriots and Red Sox game.

A drawing will take place on September 1 at 2pm to determine the winners.