Wellfleet Beach Closed After Shark Bites Paddle Board

WELLFLEET (CBS) — A Cape Cod beach was closed until further notice Wednesday after a shark bit a surfer’s paddle board.
The bite happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at Wellfleet’s Marconi Beach.
The National Park Service said on their Cape Cod National Seashore Facebook page that the person on the board wasn’t bitten or injured.
The attack prompted officials to close the beach to swimming.
According to NPS, the shark bit the board as the boarder was about 30 feet from shore, in three feet of water, and about 50 to 75 yards south of the area of beach protected by lifeguards.
“Seals were observed swimming nearby,” the department added. “The encounter occurred during high tide and in calm seas.”
They said their own staff, as well as members of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, were investigating, and said they would release more details as they came.