Shark Attacks Seal Near Surfers Off Cape Cod

ORLEANS (CBS) – There was panic on a popular Cape Cod beach Monday after a shark attacked a seal just yards offshore.
The shark took a fatal bite out of the seal just off Nauset Beach in Orleans.
As the water filled with blood, two nearby surfers quickly swam to shore.
Beachgoers and lifeguards rushed to the water’s edge, fearing the shark had attacked a swimmer. No people were injured.
Nauset Beach was closed down after the incident.
Shark sightings have closed a number of beaches on the Outer Cape over the past week.