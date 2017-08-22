Fellow Rookies Think Jayson Tatum, Lonzo Ball Will Have Best NBA Careers

BOSTON (CBS) — There are some high hopes for Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum, and not just in Boston.

Fellow NBA rookies also think very highly of the 19-year-old forward, with 39 players believing Tatum will have the best career of the draft class, according to the NBA’s annual rookie survey. It’s a title Tatum shares with Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, who also received 18.4 percent of votes in the survey.

It sounds like fellow rookies are hoping for a lengthy rivalry between duo, much like their respective franchises have enjoyed for nearly 70 years.

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Markelle Fultz, drafted No. 1 over by Philly after a pre-draft trade, came in tied for sixth on the survey with only 5.3 percent of the votes.

Tatum had a standout freshman season at Duke before the Celtics drafted him third-overall in June, and went on to earn second-team honors at the NBA Summer League after averaging 18.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Earlier this offseason, the 19-year-old was given the fourth-best odds to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.