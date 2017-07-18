Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Earns All-NBA Summer League Second Team Honors

July 18, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum, NBA Summer League, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) —  It didn’t take Jayson Tatum long to earn some recognition in the NBA.

Following an impressive run for the Celtics in both Utah and Las Vegas, the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft was named to the All-NBA Summer League Second Team.

Tatum was stellar in Boston’s three games in Utah, averaging 18.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest, and followed that up by averaging 17.7 points and eight rebounds in three games in Las Vegas. Overall, the 19-year-old averaged 18.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while hitting 45 percent of his shots from the floor this summer. He missed Boston’s final two games in Las Vegas while dealing with patellar tendinitis.

The 6-foot-8 wing showed that he can make the difficult shot whenever his number is called during Boston’s summer slate, and now we wait to see if he carry his success over on the big stage.

