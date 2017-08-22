Sara Underwood Wins Celebrity 98 Mile

BOSTON (CBS) — Local news anchor Sara Underwood, a.k.a. Mrs. Michael Felger, was named the ultimate winner of Toucher & Rich’s Celebrity 98 Mile on Tuesday.

Underwood ended up with a whopping 37 percent of the final vote while going up against five other competitors. She beat out Celtics play-by-play man Mike Gorman, local rapper Esoteric, former BC baseball captain Pete Frates, former Patriots receiver Wes Welker, and local bartender The Guy From Machine.

98 Mile sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka will donate $10,000 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Underwood’s name, in addition to the $1,000 that was already donated for her victory over Brandon Meriweather. Each of the other first five winners have had donated $1,000 in their names.

Click here to learn more about the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and to make a donation of your own. Many thanks to everyone who participated in Celebrity 98 Mile to help donate to the cause!