Toucher & Rich Celebrity 98 Mile

roche2 Toucher & Rich Celebrity 98 Mile

Scott Zolak vs. Dan Roche in the 2016 98 Mile Finals. (WBZ-TV)


tios tnr Toucher & Rich Celebrity 98 MileSince 2011, Toucher & Rich have filled the mid-summer airwaves with the sound of “98 Mile,” an annual rap battle between station personalities.

This year we’re taking it to the next level with the Toucher & Rich Celebrity 98 Mile, Presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. The battle will consist of past and present guests of the show and some of Boston Sports’ biggest names.

The twist…they’ll be doing it all for charity, with the proceeds benefiting The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Massachusetts.

Beginning Monday, July 24th, be listening weekday mornings between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., then vote on CBSBostonsports.com, Twitter and Facebook to send your favorite rap to the next round.

Please consider making a Tax Deductible Donation to LLS of Massachusetts.
lls logo 02 9 Toucher & Rich Celebrity 98 Miledonatebutton Toucher & Rich Celebrity 98 Mile

Don’t forget to vote on CBSBostonsports.com, the Toucher & Rich Twitter and Facebook!
#98Mile #TitosVodka and tag @LLSusa (Twitter and FB), @Titosvodka (Twitter and FB).

Past 98 Mile Stories from 98.5 The Sports Hub

