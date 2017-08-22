Beachgoers On Alert After Shark Attack Off Cape Cod

By Bill Shields
Filed Under: Bill Shields, Cape Cod, Great White Shark, shark attack

ORLEANS (CBS) – There was not a lot of swimming at Nauset Beach Tuesday and the warning signs were out after a shark attacked a seal just yards offshore.

“You kind of just stay in a little closer than you usually would,” one man said.

“I’m perfectly safe, sitting in my beach chair,” a woman said.

nauset Beachgoers On Alert After Shark Attack Off Cape Cod

Nauset Beach in Orleans (WBZ-TV)

On Monday, a shark attacked a seal, not 50 yards from the beach.

As the wounded seal tried to get away, it left a trail of blood in the ocean not far from two surfers.

shark Beachgoers On Alert After Shark Attack Off Cape Cod

Surfers swim to shore after shark attacks seal off Nauset Beach (Image credit Thayer Wade)

One of them was Nisi Schlanger. “I see like blood, and I see like a huge animal coming for me, swimming toward me,” Nisi said. “So I started splashing around, I was panicking.”

But he and his friend were unhurt.

At Nauset, most people swam within ten yards of the beach, but seemed to take it all in stride. “I’m gonna swim,” said one man, “but not very far out.”

More from Bill Shields
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch