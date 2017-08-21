Dombrowski, Red Sox ‘Hopeful’ David Price Can Return This Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The longer David Price goes without returning to the mound, the worse it looks for the lefty’s chances of pitching again in 2017. But Dave Dombrowski still isn’t ruling out a return.

The Red Sox president of baseball ops addressed Price’s situation in a Sunday interview with MLB Network Radio, expressing optimism that Price can still contribute to the Red Sox rotation down the stretch of hte 2017 season.

“Of course, until he goes out there, we will be concerned,” said Dombrowski. “We’re still hopeful that he can be in a position that he can pitch for us this season.”

#RedSox Dave Dombrowski on David Price, "We're still in a spot where of course until he goes out there we will be concerned." 🔽LISTEN🔽 pic.twitter.com/QQJp1hLm1w — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) August 20, 2017

Dombrowski reiterated that Price’s situation is unique compared to most other elbow injuries, and that it remains uncertain how he and the team will proceed.

“All of those pitchers’ elbows, shoulders and arms are unique with a number of things that they have going on,” said Dombrowski. “It’s also one where a lot of guys can pitch through some of the situations – sometimes you can, sometimes you can’t. We’re hopeful that he’ll still go out there, and we’ll see what happens.”

Despite drawing more attention for his off-field issues with NESN color commentator Dennis Eckersley, Price pitched well in his shortened 2017 season before going back on the DL with left elbow inflammation. He is 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 66 innings so far on the season.

Price’s recovery could have some timing issues. With the minor league season ending in a week, there will be no potential for rehab starts as he tries to work his way back.