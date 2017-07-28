David Price ‘A Likely Scratch’ From Friday Start With Elbow Soreness

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans may not have a chance to boo David Price on Friday night.

According to multiple reports, the Boston lefty may be scratched from his scheduled start with elbow soreness.

The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy first reported Friday morning that Price’s “elbow is barking again,” with The Boston Herald’s Michael Silverman following it up with a report stating that Price will “likely” be scratched from his start against the Royals at Fenway Park with a forearm issue.

Hearing now that David Price's elbow barking again. Would Sox DL him before tonight's start? Plot thickens. — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) July 28, 2017

Red Sox source: Price a 'likely' scratch tonight. Same forearm issue as in spring. Discussions ongoing. @Dan_Shaughnessy first to report. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) July 28, 2017

Price’s tumultuous season began with the starter on the DL with a sore forearm and strained elbow, though he avoided needing Tommy John surgery. He debuted on May 29 and has gone 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA in 11 starts.

But Price has come under fire lately when details of his heated altercation with Red Sox color commentator Dennis Eckersley on a team plane last month came to light over the weekend. Friday would have been his first start at Fenway since those details came out.

It’s possible that Price could land on the 10-day disabled list, which would cause him to miss Boston’s 10-game homestand.