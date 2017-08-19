By Mike “Sarge” Riley, 98.5 The Sports Hub

BOSTON (CBS) — The biggest weekend of summer in the WWE has arrived as we get you ready for Summerslam emanating from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn!

What a week around these parts, with myself, Jimmy Stewart (Executive Producer of Felger and Mazz) and Andy Wong of the Kowloon, from the non-televised event in Worcester, to Raw in Boston (featuring the Zolak 3:16 sign) and Smackdown Tuesday in Providence. This was the last stop on the tour before Summerslam and it put the finishing touch on the card for Sunday night!

Sarge’s Summerslam Predictions

Kickoff Show

Jason Jordan & The Hardy Boyz vs. The Miz & Miztourage

Yes, the show starts at 5pm! So if you are going to be sitting inside the arena for the full amount of time, you might as well be treated to a good match with the Intercontinental Champion (The Miz), and one of the most exciting Tag-teams in history (The Hardyz). It’s also good to see Jason Jordan get a push with some of these stars.

Winner: Jordan and Hardy Boyz

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The New Day (C) vs. The Uso’s

I thought The New Day would have lost their “Raw” titles last year, ending their long reign as champs in the same building during Summerslam. They are the best injection of life to the tag team division for Smackdown, and will be able to continue their rival with the Uso’s after the belts go to new owners.

Winner: The Uso’s

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

Something tells me this could be one of the last matches Rusev has in WWE, but he really needs this one to try to retain some sort of “Main event” status. However, I don’t see that being the case.

Winner: Randy Orton

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Two of the best in ring performers for the Raw brand, and after Bray Wyatt had the last laugh on Balor this past Monday on Raw — pouring a bucket of blood on his head — I think the return of the “Demon King” Finn Balor will return the favor in Brooklyn.

Winner: Finn Balor

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Naomi (C) vs. Natalya

It’s been a good run for Naomi as the Smackdown Women’s champion, but her main rival over the last couple months has been Lana. The WWE dropped the ball with opponents for Naomi and she will be the one dropping the title on Sunday. But, wait a minute… there is still one more Money in the Bank contract out there, meaning… Carmella will spoil the celebration and Natalya’s celebration.

So essentially, we’ll see TWO new champions within a matter of moments.

Winner: Carmella

Big Show vs. Big Cass (w/ Enzo above the ring in a shark cage)

Enzo (Cass’ former tag team partner) continues to be punished and dropped dramatically for future plans in the company. Two total opposite directions, as this will begin Big Cass’ elevation to the singles competition where I see the Big Show “putting him over” and then Cass will feud with Braun Strowman later this year.

Winner: Big Cass

Raw Tag Team Championship

Sheamus & Cesaro (C) vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose

Two thirds of the Shield is in place, and they will likely split up again, but for now I see Rollins and Ambrose walking out of New York with gold around their waist.

Winner: Ambrose & Rollins

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Corbin robbed Cena against Jinder Mahal this past Tuesday on Smackdown and Cena got him right back when Corbin attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Corbin wasn’t able to cash in his briefcase this week and that shows he’s not ready for a push. It’s too bad Bray Wyatt is on Raw because I think he and Corbin would be a good tag team.

Winner: John Cena

United States Championship

AJ Styles (C) vs. Kevin Owens w/ Shane McMahon guest referee

My two favorite wrestlers on Smackdown and this will be the third time these two have met inside the squared circle this year. As fans, we deserve a much better match following their lousy finish at Battleground. Look for Owens to feud with Shane after Summerslam, taking us through the fall months.

Winner: AJ Styles retains

Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (C) vs. Sasha Banks

Time for Sasha to get the gold around her waist again and be the top bill on the Raw roster. I’m looking forward to Bayley’s return when she’s fully healthy to finally feud with Banks.

Winner: Sasha Banks

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal (C) vs. Shinsuke Nakumura

If the heel character works for Mahal and the Singh Brothers by his side, why fix it? Might be time for John Cena to go for the gold again and try and take down the rising star after Summerslam. And for Nakumura, time for WWE to repackage him for now before he’s ready for Main Event status.

Winner: Jinder Mahal retains

WWE Universal Championship – Fatal 4 Way

Brock Lesnar (C) vs Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe

*IF Lesnar loses, he and Heyman leave WWE*

After Jon Jones called out Brock Lesnar a few weeks ago looking for a UFC fight this fall, WWE wants you to think Lesnar leaves to go back to the Octagon. But, The Beast is a draw for everyone and I see him holding onto the red strap, and setting up a feud with Samoa Joe or Braun Strowman to cure the Summerslam hangover.

Winner: Brock Lesnar retains

Don’t forget Summerslam is 6 HOURS! It goes on the air at 5pm for the pre-show with the actual show getting underway at 7pm.

