‘Zolak 3:16’ Sign Invades WWE Raw In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — If Scott Zolak weren’t a radio host and football color commentator, he’d probably be a professional wrestler.

While the world is no doubt missing out on all the wonders that Zo would bring to the ring, the former NFL quarterback did make his presence felt during WWE Raw in Boston on Monday night.

Thanks to Mike “Sarge” Riley and Jimmy Stewart, Zolak was everywhere at the Garden when the WWE came to town, and the results were stunning.

Is it really a throne or just a spray-painted lifeguard's chair? #AllKidsOutOfThePool pic.twitter.com/TBHqTqDF52 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) August 15, 2017

Given the sign’s popularity, it’s clear that Zolak will have to make an appearance in the flesh the next time the WWE rolls into town.