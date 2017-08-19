Centro: Greater Boston Latino Network – The Silent Crisis

August 19, 2017
The Greater Boston Latino Network (GBLN) is a collective of non-profit community organizations in Boston, Chelsea and Somerville, working together since 2013 to address the historical underrepresentation of Latinos in leadership roles. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with network coordinator Marta Rivera about the organization and the results of a special report they have put out called “The Silent Crisis.” Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
GREATER BOSTON LATINO NETWORK
The Silent Crisis
(617) 777-8357
GreaterBostonLatinos.org
Twitter @GrBostonLatinos
