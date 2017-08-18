Celtics Will Retire Paul Pierce’s No. 34 On February 11

BOSTON (CBS) — On Thursday, the Celtics let it slip that they’d retire Paul Pierce’s No. 34 during the upcoming season.

We now have a date for when that wonderful occasion will occur.

The Celtics announced Friday that they’ll hang Pierce’s No. 34 in the TD Garden rafters on February 11, 2018. The ceremony will happen after the Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a nationally televised tilt.

“The moment I was drafted by the Celtics, I knew I was joining one of the most historic organizations in the NBA,” Pierce said in a release to announce the ceremony. “For 15 years, I played at the Garden, looking up at the jerseys of some of the most iconic players in the game – Russell, Bird, and Cousy. To now be recognized alongside those names is such an honor. I have always said I would be a Celtic for life, and now it is really coming true.”

“We teamed up with Paul from the beginning of our ownership and grew to be champions together,” said Celtics Co-Owner and Governing Partner Wyc Grousbeck. “He’s a great person and a great Celtic.”

Pierce played 15 seasons in Boston after the Celtics drafted him with the 10th overall pick in 1998. He finished his career in green with 24,021 points, the second-most in franchise history. He was named the MVP of Boston’s 2008 NBA Championship win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and signed a one-day contract with the Celtics last month so he could officially retire a member of the C’s.

And in six months, he’ll take his place among fellow Celtics greats high above courtside in the TD Garden.