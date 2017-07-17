Celtics Tweet Picture Of Paul Pierce In Celtics Gear

BOSTON (CBS) — Paul Pierce is back where he belongs.
The Celtics tweeted out a picture Monday afternoon showing Pierce in full Celtics gear holding up his No. 34 jersey.
Pierce, 39, retired from basketball after this past season. He played for the Celtics for 15 seasons before playing for the Nets (2013-14), Wizards (2014-15) and Clippers (2015-17).
Monday’s tweet would seem to indicate that Pierce is back in Boston to sign a one-day contract and officially retire as a member of the Celtics.
In February, in his final game in Boston, Pierce drained a 3-pointer, bringing the TD Garden crowd to a state of exuberance.
Pierce ranks third in Celtics franchise history in games played, second in points scored, third in made field goals, first in 3-pointers made, seventh in rebounds, fifth in assists, fourth in blocks, and first in steals. He was named Finals MVP for his performance in the 2008 Celtics championship win over the Los Angeles Lakers.