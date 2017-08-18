Keller @ Large: Martin Richard’s Family Reminds Us Of Good In World

BOSTON (CBS) – After a week of news as bad as this week’s news has been, I don’t know about you but I need a moment to dwell on some good news. And luckily, we had a story the other day that reminds us of everything good about our city, and humanity in general.

It was the groundbreaking for Martin’s Park, the multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art playground along the waterfront by the Boston Children’s Museum that is scheduled to open by the fall of next year. The park doubles as a memorial to Martin Richard, the eight-year-old Dorchester boy who was one of four people murdered by the Boston Marathon terrorists in 2013.

One of the good things that has emerged from that horrific atrocity is that along with many other terrific people who were caught up in it, we’ve gotten to know the Richards, a wonderful family who have done all they can to help Bostonians heal even as they’ve dealt with unimaginable tragedy.

Martin’s Park will be a fitting tribute to the Richard family spirit of kindness and caring, immortalized in the famous picture of little Martin holding up a sign pleading for peace.

It will turn a busy but underutilized location into a joyful place where kids of all kinds can just be kids, a thoughtful extension of the great work the Children’s Museum has been doing for years.

And for those of us who are no longer kids, it will be a constant reminder of the generosity and love that exists in abundance within our community. And we needed that.

Because with so much evil in the world, as Bill Richard put it at the groundbreaking:

“Today is undeniable proof that good will always triumph.”

