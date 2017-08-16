Jane, Bill Richard Dedicate Martin’s Park In Groundbreaking Ceremony

August 16, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Boston Marathon Bombing, Christina Hager, Martin Richard, martin's park

BOSTON (CBS) — A groundbreaking ceremony for a park dedicated to the Boston Marathon Bombing‘s youngest victim took place Wednesday afternoon.

Eight-year-old Martin Richard was watching runners cross the marathon finish line when the bombs exploded.

Martin’s Park is an innovative and accessible playground that is being created near the Boston Children’s Museum. It is one of the many initiatives the Richard family has taken to their son and spread his message of “no more hurting people.”

martin richard Jane, Bill Richard Dedicate Martins Park In Groundbreaking Ceremony

Martin Richard. (Photo credit: Richard family-Facebook)

“I am so happy to be doing this project and I know Martin is happy that the community is coming together to build something inclusive which is what Martin was all about,” said Jane Richard, Martin’s sister, at the ceremony.

Martin’s father, Bill Richard also spoke.

“Today is undeniable proof that good will always triumph,” he said.

Richard thanked Governor Charlie Baker, Mayor Marty Walsh, Boston Parks and Recreation Commissioner Chris Cook, and everyone who donated for making the park possible.

“Above all, we are here because of a little guy right down there who was all miss so much,” Richard continued. “His quick wit and charm, his insistence on fair play while at the same time owning one heck of a competitive streak. But his enduring message of peace that just continues to will people to come together for the common good. That’s why we are here.”

bill and jane Jane, Bill Richard Dedicate Martins Park In Groundbreaking Ceremony

Bill and Jane Richard fist-bump after speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for Martin Richard Park. (WBZ-TV)

The Martin family was joined by Baker and Walsh at the groundbreaking.

“This park and all it stands for and represents, and the Martin Richard Foundation, and the Richard family, are about taking–perhaps the darkest and most terrible and horrific experience anybody could possibly imagine and finding light and hope and positivity and a future on which you can build something beautiful out of it. ” said Baker.

kidsgroundbreaking Jane, Bill Richard Dedicate Martins Park In Groundbreaking Ceremony

Kids in helmets and safety vests participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of Martin’s Park (WBZ-TV)

The park will feature many natural climbing structures, like rocks, which were Martin’s favorite.

It will also have a play ship, rope climber, a bucket swing, web climber, and slides.

In an earlier interview with WBZ-TV, Commissioner Cook said the ship will be fully accessible from all levels.

“You’ll be able to raise sails on it and everything,” he added.

martins park design1 Jane, Bill Richard Dedicate Martins Park In Groundbreaking Ceremony

Martin’s Park design near Fort Port Channel (Courtesy image)

“People were so incredibly kind to us when everything happened,” said Richard in April. “We really do see this as our gift, it’s really everyone’s gift, back to Boston.”

The property on the Children’s Wharf was initially owned by Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, it was remediated and transferred to the Boston Parks and Recreation Department in order for the park to be built.

The Boston Athletic Association donated $20,000 to the park’s construction.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch