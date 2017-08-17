Remembering The Impossible Dream: 1967 Cardiac Kids Birthed Red Sox Nation

BOSTON (CBS) — Prior to the 1967 season, the Red Sox were borderline anonymous.
They averaged about 10,000 fans per game in 1966 and owner Tom Yawkey considered moving the team. Boston hadn’t won a pennant since 1946 and hadn’t enjoyed a winning season since 1959.
Then, new manager Dick Williams was hired and he significantly changed the culture in the Fenway clubhouse. Triple Crown and MVP winner Carl Yastrzemski and Cy Young recipient Jim Lonborg guided a young, talented group through a transformative year that unofficially birthed what we now know as Red Sox Nation.
It’s arguably the most important year in franchise history. An impossible dream come to life.