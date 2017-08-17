Remembering The Impossible Dream: Dick Williams Transformed Red Sox Culture In 1967

August 17, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Adam Kaufman, Boston Red Sox, Dick Williams, Impossible Dream, Sports News, WBZ NewsRadio 1030

BOSTON (CBS) — When the Red Sox hired former utility man Dick Williams as their new manager in 1967, they needed a change – someone capable of eliminating the country club mentality that had taken over the clubhouse.

Williams did just that, stressing fundamentals and vowing from Day 1 that his team would win more games than it would lose. It was quite the claim for an organization coming off of a ninth-place finish and eight straight losing campaigns.

But, the players bought in and performed like never before. Boston went 92-70 under Williams in his first of nearly three full seasons at Fenway, and he helped the club to its first pennant in 21 years. Williams, now a Hall of Famer, went on to win two World Series with the Athletics in 1972 and 1973, and reached the title round once more with the Padres in 1984.

