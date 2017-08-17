Celebrity 98 Mile: The Guy From Machine Beats Rock ‘n’ Roll Mike

BOSTON (CBS) — Toucher & Rich’s final Celebrity 98 Mile matchup took place on the air during the show on Wednesday morning. Frequent T&R “guests” Rock ‘n’ Roll Mike and The Guy From Machine went toe to toe in the final battle.

The Guy From Machine is one of the bartenders at Machine, one of Boston’s most popular LGBT-friendly bars, and a big fan of Fred Toucher known for his catchphrase “HELLOOO!” Rock ‘n’ Roll Mike isn’t exactly a fan of rap music, but he has been a frequent guest of T&R in the past due to his interactions with Intern Nick at various locations around Boston.

All participants in Celebrity 98 Mile are battling to contribute to a good cause. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will receive a donation of $1,000 each in the winners’ names, with the ultimate winner donating $10,000. Click here to make a donation of your own.

RESULTS: The Guy From Machine defeated Rock ‘n’ Roll Mike with 61 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who voted!