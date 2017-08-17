1,200 Pound Bull Still Loose Around Ayer, Littleton, Groton

AYER (CBS) – The search for a wandering 1,200 pound bull continues northwest of Boston.
The bull escaped from a livestock auction in Littleton Tuesday night and then made its way through Groton and Ayer Wednesday.
Police said the bull was last seen in the wooded and marshy area south of the Mulberry and Winterberry neighborhood.
They believe after a long day on the run it probably found a place to lay down for the night.
Police are asking people not to go out looking for the bull because it may get spooked or become aggressive.
But if you want to follow the bull’s journey, he now has his own Twitter account, @LittletonBull.