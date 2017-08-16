Dave Goucher Says Farewell To Boston On Toucher & Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — Dave Goucher’s voice is synonymous with some great moments in Boston Bruins history.

He called their first Stanley Cup victory since 1972 when he told all of Boston to “Get the duck boats ready!” after the Bruins clinched their dramatic seven-game series against the Canucks in Vancouver in 2011, and his call of Patrice Bergeron’s overtime winner in Game 7 of the opening round against the Toronto Maple Leafs two years later will always ring in the ears of Boston fans.

But now Goucher, whose spent the last 17 years as the radio voice of the Boston Bruins, is heading west after accepting television play-by-play duties for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. He joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Wednesday morning to say farewell to Boston, and said this decision was not an easy one to make.

“I’ve been doing radio now for 17 years with the Bruins and 24 years overall with my time in the minors, and I thought maybe this would be a time in my career to try something different and go to the television side. If it’s not the most difficult decision of my career, it’s right up there,” said Goucher. “It will be different from broadcasting a team that has been around since 1924, but that’s the exciting part of it. Someone said it’s almost like a start-up company, and you get in at the ground floor. They feel the sky is the limit and it’s exciting to be a part of that.”

Goucher has felt a lot of love since the Golden Knights announced their new broadcast teams on Tuesday, with fans and co-workers reaching out to send their well wishes on his new endeavor.

“I think on my phone, I have 122 unread text messages,” he said. “The tweets that people have sent out have been unbelievable. I was scrolling through some last night, and that’s what does make it difficult. I hope people understand it’s been an honor for me to do this, to do these games with Bob Beers for 17 years.

“It was such an emotional decision because of that. Doing Bruins radio play-by-play doesn’t mean more than anyone to me. I listened to Bob Wilson as a kid, Bob Neumeier for a stretch. If you asked me when I was 22 or 23, this was the job I always wanted to have,” he said. “But you continue to have goals, and if you think you want to do other things or different things, I think I’d be kicking myself 20 years from now if I didn’t try to grow or expand.”

The BU grad and Rhode Island native said he still plans to spend time in the Boston area during the summer, so there’s a good chance we’ll hear Dave Goucher’s golden pipes again on the 98.5 The Sports Hub airwaves.

“I love you guys over there, love the station and you’re not going to be able to get rid of me,” he said.

Before the interview ended, T&R played Goucher’s famous call of…. the final scene of the Karate Kid for their ‘Goucher Goes To The Movies’ bit. Listen to the full segment in the podcast above.