WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Dave Goucher Named TV Play-By-Play Man For Vegas Golden Knights

August 15, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Boston Bruins, Dave Goucher, Las Vegas Golden Knights

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Bruins radio broadcasts will sound a lot different this upcoming season.

Dave Goucher is taking his golden pipes to Las Vegas, where he’ll provide TV play-by-play for the expansion Golden Knights. A Boston University graduate, Goucher provided the radio play-by-play for the Bruins since 2000, first for WBZ NewsRadio 1030 and then on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Goucher was in the booth for such memorable moments as the B’s dramatic Stanley Cup victory over the Vancouver Canucks in 2011, and his famous “Bergeron! Bergeron! Bergeron!” call from Game 7 of the 2013 Eastern Conference quarterfinals will forever ring in the ears of Bruins fans.

Goucher, named the Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year in 2013 and 2014, will be joined by former Bruin Shane Hnidy out in Vegas, with “The Sheriff” serving at his color commentator.

98.5 The Sports Hub will now begin their search for a play-by-play man to join Bob Beers on the Bruins radio broadcasts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch