Dave Goucher Named TV Play-By-Play Man For Vegas Golden Knights

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Bruins radio broadcasts will sound a lot different this upcoming season.

Dave Goucher is taking his golden pipes to Las Vegas, where he’ll provide TV play-by-play for the expansion Golden Knights. A Boston University graduate, Goucher provided the radio play-by-play for the Bruins since 2000, first for WBZ NewsRadio 1030 and then on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Goucher was in the booth for such memorable moments as the B’s dramatic Stanley Cup victory over the Vancouver Canucks in 2011, and his famous “Bergeron! Bergeron! Bergeron!” call from Game 7 of the 2013 Eastern Conference quarterfinals will forever ring in the ears of Bruins fans.

Goucher, named the Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year in 2013 and 2014, will be joined by former Bruin Shane Hnidy out in Vegas, with “The Sheriff” serving at his color commentator.

98.5 The Sports Hub will now begin their search for a play-by-play man to join Bob Beers on the Bruins radio broadcasts.