Boston Free Speech Rally Permit Approved, Organizer Says

BOSTON (CBS) — The city of Boston has approved a permit for a controversial “Free Speech Rally” scheduled to take place on Boston Common Saturday, according to organizer John Medlar.

After a meeting with Boston Police and city officials Wednesday morning, Medlar told WBZ-TV the city gave them the green light for the event to take place.

According to Medlar, the two parties agreed in the meeting that the rally will be barricaded by police.

“The police are going to be there in full force,” Medlar told WBZ-TV’s Beth Germano. “They’re going to have physical barriers around the Parkman Bandstand separating the rallygoers from counter-protesters to make sure that everyone stays safe. They’re going to be escorting people in and escorting people out. If things get out of hand, they will evacuate people.”

Medlar said no weapons will be permitted, and anyone can be searched.

“They will not be allowing people to bring weapons of any kind, anything that could be used as a weapon, so blunt instruments like flagpoles,” he said. “They will be allowing people to bring flags, just not attached to any pole or stick.”

Earlier Wednesday, Medlar told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens that people have the wrong impression about the event–and that he and his group “absolutely” disavow white supremacy.

“Contrary to a lot of the rumors out there, the purpose of the rally is to denounce the kind of political violence that we have seen, a sort of rising tide throughout the country,” Medlar said. “And particularly most recently in Charlottesville.”

A post on the Boston Free Speech Facebook page Tuesday night disavowed last weekend’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which led to the death of a woman protesting white supremacy and left 19 others injured.

“This Free Speech Movement is dedicated to peaceful rallies and are in no way affiliated with the Charlottesville rally on 8/12/17,” the post read. “While we maintain that every individual is entitled to their freedom of speech and defend that basic human right, we will not be offering our platform to racism or bigotry.”

Medlar said most of those involved are local volunteers and activists who want to “de-escalate” what they see as a “rising tide” of political violence across the country.

“We want to get people talking and listening to each other again, to exchange words rather than to exchange fists on the streets,” Medlar said.

Medlar said his group opposes groups like the KKK and Neo-Nazis because they use free speech and the First Amendment as a shield while rejecting the same rights for the people they disagree with.

Though the group is not affiliated with the organizers of the “Unite The Right” rally in Virginia, they did invite at least one of the speakers from that rally in Charlottesville. Listed on a flyer for the event was a speaker going by the name Augustus Invictus who, according to the Orlando Sentinel, had prominent billing in Charlottesville.

Some of the speakers, like Brandon Navom, have already decided to drop out. On Tuesday, Navom told WBZ-TV he’s been receiving death threats and thinks the rally should be cancelled.

“The environment has just become so hostile and so toxic that I am completely concerned for the city of Boston,” Navom said.

Medlar said the group considered cancelling the rally after Charlottesville, but decided against it.

“If anything, the events in Charlottesville–which did take us very much by surprise, we were shocked and horrified by the things that went down there–if anything, that only makes the kind of thing that we’re trying to do all the more necessary,” Medlar said.

He added that even if they told people not to go, he’s sure they’d show up anyway.

Last weekend’s violence in Virginia prompted Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to issue tough statements a week ahead of the Boston rally that hate groups would not be welcome in the city.

“Boston does not welcome you here. Boston does not want you here. Boston rejects your message,” said Walsh. “We reject racism, we reject white supremacy, we reject anti-Semitism, we reject the KKK, we reject neo-Nazis, we reject domestic terrorism, and reject hatred. We will do every single thing in our power to keep hate out of our city.”

Medlar said “my objective is to coordinate with police and with city officials to make sure that logistics are entirely in place and everything is kept orderly, everything is kept safe, and at the end of the day, everyone is able to go home with no trouble.”

Meanwhile, a group that calls itself Fight Supremacy says they will be organizing a counter-rally Saturday.

In a post on their Facebook page, Fight Supremacy organizers wrote, “On Saturday, August 19th, White Nationalists are converging on Boston Common to reinforce their white supremacist ideology and attempt to intimidate queer and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, POC) communities.”

That group has not received a permit yet.

Monica Cannon, founder of a group called Violence In Boston that is among the sponsors of the Fight Supremacy event, told WBZ-TV why the counter-protest was being organized.

“Mainly, to stand up and show that Boston is not the city, that you can’t come here with those views, but also to highlight the fact that a lot of those people aren’t visiting Boston,” she said. “They actually live here, and although Boston tries to come across as progressive and liberal, there’s a great deal of racism here.”

But Medlar disagrees with Fight Supremacy’s characterization of his event.

“I’m afraid that they are very much misinformed, and we regret that,” said Medlar. “We’re campaigning for people like them to rally as well. We have no problem with them exercising their freedom of assembly, we just wish they would do it for the right reasons, rather than mistaking us for something we’re not.”

No matter whether or not city officials give Boston Free Speech a permit, Cannon says her group will show up Saturday.

“Whether they have their rally or they don’t have their rally, we’re going to be there, because we need to send a message,” she said.

