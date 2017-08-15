Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally Speakers Receiving Death Threats

BOSTON (CBS) – Brandon Navom had been looking forward to speaking at the Boston Free Speech Rally this weekend, but not anymore.

Navom now thinks the event should be canceled.

“The environment has just become so hostile and so toxic that I am completely concerned for the city of Boston,” Navom said.

He says this because he and other scheduled speakers have been receiving death threats and called “neo-Nazis” in the wake of the tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“There have been terrible and horrible things that have been said about me online,” Navom said.

Brandon says it’s totally a case of guilty by association. He told us his group has different organizers, different speakers and everyone was welcome to participate.

Brandon himself was going to endorse an Indian-American for a U.S. Senate seat so he finds it ironic that strangers are calling him a “white supremacist.”

“The greatest act of free speech right now that we could possibly see would be to cancel this event and listen to those who have been hurt by the terrible tragedy in Charlottesville,” Navom said.

Navom says he’s been trying to get in touch with Governor Charlie Baker to turn this weekend’s scheduled event into a Unity Rally instead of a Free Speech Rally so people won’t associate it with anything negative.