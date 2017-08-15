Wounded Police Officer Honored After Shootout At Braintree Motel

BRAINTREE (CBS) – Five Braintree Police officers were honored for risking their lives when a gunman opened fire at a motel.

The smile says it all. Braintree Police Officer Donald Delaney was embraced by friends, relatives and the entire community joining four fellow officers, honored at Tuesday’s town council meeting, a little over three months since he nearly paid the ultimate price.

A suspect in a standoff at the Motel 6 shot Delaney in the face. Dramatic surveillance video shows him being hit and returning fire. It has been a long road for Delaney and his family.

“The toughest part I think the family went through was to get that phone call at 9:30 at night saying that he was in the hospital and he was shot in the head,” said Delaney’s cousin Mike Monaghan. “As far as that, after all that gets done it’s just the love and support that he has.”

It was also an emotional night for Delaney’s fellow officers.

“On the night of May 5th these five officers performed flawlessly at the Motel 6,” said Det. Brian Cohoon. “Officer Delaney returned fire in split seconds after he himself was shot multiple times.”

The suspect that night ended up being killed and the scars for Braintree remain as the town is determined to close down the Motel 6 for good.

“It continues to be a health and safety issue for our community,” said Braintree Mayor Joseph Sullivan. “We want that facility closed we want a new redevelopment of that site. May 5th was a game changer.”

A legal battle over the future of the hotel does continue. Delaney hopes to get back to work soon.