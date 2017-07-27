Braintree Police Officers Cleared In Motel 6 Shooting Death

BRAINTREE (CBS) — The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office released a final report Thursday offering more details on the May 5 shooting at a Braintree motel that left a veteran officer wounded and a man dead.

The report finds that the man, 25-year-old Tizaya Robinson, fired first at officers–and clears the officers who shot back, killing him.

“In light of these findings and conclusions, the District Attorney for the Norfolk District finds no criminal responsibility on the part of the responding officers and will take no further action relative to the actions of Braintree Police at Motel 6 on May 5, 2017,” Norfolk DA Michael Morrissey wrote in the report.

It also found that it wasn’t possible to know which officer fired the bullet that killed Robinson.

Officer Donald Delaney, a 10-year veteran of the department and a veteran of the Marine Corps, was shot in the face by Robinson but survived. He was released from the hospital two days later.

Delaney and and three other armed officers were trying to serve a restraining order to Robinson in room 113 at the Motel 6 on Union Street in Braintree.

The report states the officers identified themselves as police and knocked on the door to the room, to no answer. They used a keycard to open the door, but found it locked by a chain.

They again identified themselves, and heard Robinson inside asking, “Who is it?”

After they identified themselves a third time, the report says, Robinson began shooting at them.

The report describes how Officer Delaney yelled “I’m hit” and took cover behind a pillar as the other officers shot into the room. Two of the officers went back to their cruisers to get their rifles and returned fire with them.

“These officers were justified in using deadly force to protect themselves and others from the imminent threat of death from incoming gunfire,” the report states.

The report said Officer Delaney was bleeding from his head wound, and “temporarily lost sight in one eye.”

After a brief break in the crossfire, the sound of shots coming from the room came again. The Norfolk DA’s report found that it was the sound of Robinson shooting himself after putting his gun under his chin and firing upward–but said that shot was not the one that killed him, despite earlier reports.

According to the report, the shot that killed Robinson was to his head, but because the bullet wasn’t recovered at the scene, it’s impossible to know which officer fired it.

For several hours, while officers didn’t know Robinson had been killed, SWAT teams were called in and a standoff situation ensued. They found Robinson had been killed by using a robot arm with a camera on it to see into the room.

Robinson also had a third bullet wound to his thigh.

The town revoked the Motel 6’s license after what they said were years of problems–but the motel’s owners have gone to court to contest the town’s decision.