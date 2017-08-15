Community Shows Support After Boston Holocaust Memorial Vandalized Again

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police stood guard around the Boston Holocaust Memorial Tuesday morning, a day after it was vandalized for the second time this summer.

Some stopped to light candles and show support after yet another glass panel on the memorial was shattered.

Karen Goldenberg lights a candle at the Holocaust Memorial #wbz pic.twitter.com/TwUvqel42Q — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) August 15, 2017

The panels on the memorial’s six towers are etched with millions of numbers that represent tattoos on the arms of the Jews murdered by the Nazis.

Police said a 17-year-old boy from Malden allegedly threw a rock at the memorial on Union Street Monday night.

“Clearly, this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our city,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said Monday night. “And, in light of the recent events and unrest in Charlottesville, it’s sad to see a young person choose to engage in such senseless and shameful behavior.”

On Saturday, a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville led to the death of one woman and injuries to 19 others.

Boston Police K-9 unit guards the Holocaust Memorial after it's vandalized for the second time in six weeks #Wbz pic.twitter.com/m6cTaJLj3a — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) August 15, 2017

The 17-year-old will be charged with the Willful & Malicious Destruction of Property, and the Boston Police Civil Rights Unit is also investigating to determine if additional hate crime charges are pending.

Witnesses say they saw him throw a rock at the memorial around 6:30 p.m.

“I saw this guy running around the corner dressed in all black,” one witness told WBZ-TV. “It was a dozen people chasing him. The world’s gone crazy.”

The suspect was detained by bystanders until police arrived at the scene. Witnesses said they heard the suspect ranting incoherently after he was detained.

The memorial was rededicated in July after a 21-year-old man who authorities say suffers from mental illness threw a rock through one of the panels.

When the glass was shattered in June, it was replaced in just two weeks. The pane smashed Monday is bigger and might take longer.

It wasn’t yet clear when the teen, whose name is not being released due to his age, would be arraigned.