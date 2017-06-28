Man Arrested After Boston’s Holocaust Memorial Vandalized Overnight

BOSTON (CBS) — Part of the New England Holocaust Memorial was damaged in an act of vandalism overnight, Boston Police said.

Boston Police responded to a vandalism call at the memorial on Union Street just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, and blocked it off with crime tape. They found part of the memorial shattered.

“This morning’s vandalism of the Holocaust memorial site will not be tolerated in Boston,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Together with the Boston Police, we will make sure anyone involved in this act will be held responsible.”

James Issac, 21 of Roxbury, was arrested nearby and charged with willful and malicious destruction of property and destruction of a place of memorial.

Officers were told Issac was seen throwing a rock at the memorial, which shattered the glass.

Pile of glass remains at #HolocaustMemorial in #Boston after being vandalized. A man faces charges allegedly threw large rock. #wbz pic.twitter.com/gTavSqHRXN — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) June 28, 2017

The memorial has six glass towers, each 54 feet high, which represent the six main death camps where the Jews were persecuted during the holocaust.

The panels have millions of numbers etched into the glass, which represent the tattoos on the holocaust victims’ arms.

The glass broken out at #Boston #HolocaustMemorial is on 2nd level, above entrance to walkway under 6 towers. #wbz pic.twitter.com/nN9hz1SNKq — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) June 28, 2017

Issac is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court later Wednesday.

Mayor Walsh’s office said they will work quickly to get the memorial repaired.