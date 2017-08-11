‘Top Chef’ Teamsters Trial Enters Second Day Of Deliberations

August 11, 2017 7:03 AM
BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The jury is expected to resume deliberations Friday in the federal extortion trial of four Teamsters accused of threatening and harassing the non-union crew of the “Top Chef” TV reality show.

Jurors received the case Thursday after prosecutors and defense lawyers delivered closing arguments.

topchef2 Top Chef Teamsters Trial Enters Second Day Of Deliberations

Teamsters outside the Steel & Rye restaurant in Milton in 2014. (Photo credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

The Local 25 members are accused of threatening the “Top Chef” staff, including its host, Padma Lakshmi. She testified she was “terrified” when a Teamster confronted her outside the Steel & Rye restaurant in Milton where the Bravo series filmed in 2014.

topchef1 Top Chef Teamsters Trial Enters Second Day Of Deliberations

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi at federal court in Boston, August 7, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors said the Teamsters used strong-arm tactics and attempted to disrupt filming for the show in an attempt to extort jobs as drivers with union-scale wages.

Lawyers for the men told the jury they were merely demonstrating against the non-union crew.

