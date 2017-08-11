WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Keller @ Large: Teamsters, Prosecutors Both Went Too Far In ‘Top Chef’ Case

August 11, 2017 8:06 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Teamsters, Top Chef trial

BOSTON (CBS) – The jury is due back in court Friday at the Top Chef extortion trial.

And it wouldn’t surprise me to see a verdict by the end of the day.

This is the conspiracy case against four guys from Teamsters Local 25 charged with violent harassment of the crew at Top Chef, the cable TV cooking show that chose not to hire Teamsters for some local shoots back in 2014.

topchef2 Keller @ Large: Teamsters, Prosecutors Both Went Too Far In Top Chef Case

Teamsters outside the Steel & Rye restaurant in Milton in 2014. (Photo credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

I’ve seen this stuff before, sometimes outside a big-time political debate where a handful of guys will turn out to curse and spit at the candidate they oppose and his family members as they arrive.

Apologists for it say they’re just fighting for their livelihood, but it’s hard to believe scenes like these are a PR bonanza for the Teamsters.

But will the jury find conspiracy in what might have been simple thuggery?

I have not been in court but from the reporting I’ve seen, it’s unclear if the prosecutors even came close to proving their complicated charges.

You can’t look at this case without thinking about the charges against two Boston city officials for allegedly forcing a concert promoter to hire union labor, especially because one of them was mentioned in the Top Chef trial.

Was criminal prosecution really the way to go in a case where neither defendant took a penny?

There’s a problem here. Union workers who feel endangered are going to fight back, and who can blame them?

But threats and strong-arming are not OK.

So I have an idea – maybe unions should clean up their act while prosecutors rethink over-charging their desperation.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch