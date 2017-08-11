WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Rich Details Back-And-Forth With Fan Who Took Photo With Goodell

August 11, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Roger Goodell, Sports News, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have already won the war over Roger Goodell. But that doesn’t mean that many Pats fans aren’t still seething with hatred toward the NFL commissioner.

A trio of Patriots fans went viral on Thursday night after taking a photo with Goodell in Foxboro, where the commissioner was in attendance for the Patriots’ preseason opener at Gillette Stadium. The photo, which was posted on Twitter by NFL PR man Brian McCarthy, prompted plenty of reactions ranging from good-natured ribbing to full-on anger and vitriol.

Others went so far as to make threats or post the fans’ personal information like their addresses over the photo, which both Fred Toucher and Rich Shertenlieb agreed were taking it way too far. Especially because the Patriots have already won their “war” against Goodell by winning two of the last three Super Bowls since the start of DeflateGate.

Rich attempted to reach out to one of the fans, if only to find out whether or not he was an actor who was “planted” for the photo. The fan apparently had his guard up already, because he responded angrily and aggressively to Rich’s questions.

Listen above for Rich’s recounting of his back-and-forth with the fan, plus both Fred and Rich’s reactions to the whole debacle.

More from Toucher and Rich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch