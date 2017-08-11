Rich Details Back-And-Forth With Fan Who Took Photo With Goodell

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have already won the war over Roger Goodell. But that doesn’t mean that many Pats fans aren’t still seething with hatred toward the NFL commissioner.

A trio of Patriots fans went viral on Thursday night after taking a photo with Goodell in Foxboro, where the commissioner was in attendance for the Patriots’ preseason opener at Gillette Stadium. The photo, which was posted on Twitter by NFL PR man Brian McCarthy, prompted plenty of reactions ranging from good-natured ribbing to full-on anger and vitriol.

SHAME ON YOUR PARENTS! pic.twitter.com/aVr8up0r9G — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) August 11, 2017

I just puked everywhere. https://t.co/9KXbDj4kfC — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 11, 2017

If this was taken tonight, I propose banning these 3 fans for life. https://t.co/eiKzHIPzKr — Mike Loyko (@NEPD_Loyko) August 11, 2017

These are plants. No way a real Pats fan takes a picture with this asshat. https://t.co/459pnGAenC — Mike From Woburn (@MikeFromWoburn) August 11, 2017

These guys were paid no less than $1M each to take this photo https://t.co/W8Cgjtsw53 — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) August 11, 2017

Others went so far as to make threats or post the fans’ personal information like their addresses over the photo, which both Fred Toucher and Rich Shertenlieb agreed were taking it way too far. Especially because the Patriots have already won their “war” against Goodell by winning two of the last three Super Bowls since the start of DeflateGate.

Rich attempted to reach out to one of the fans, if only to find out whether or not he was an actor who was “planted” for the photo. The fan apparently had his guard up already, because he responded angrily and aggressively to Rich’s questions.

Listen above for Rich’s recounting of his back-and-forth with the fan, plus both Fred and Rich’s reactions to the whole debacle.