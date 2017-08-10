Roger Goodell Attends Patriots’ Preseason Opener At Gillette Stadium

BOSTON (CBS) — It became headline news when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he’d be in attendance for the Patriots’ regular-season opener in September. But nobody asked what the commissioner was going to do in the preseason.

As it turned out, Goodell apparently wanted to get an early look at Gillette Stadium, because he was in attendance on Thursday night for the preseason contest between the Jaguars and Patriots.

Roger Goodall is here at Gillette Stadium. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 10, 2017

Guess who's in the house tonight at Gillette Stadium: A certain Roger Goodell — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 10, 2017

A very grainy photo of Goodell hanging with Kraft. It’s Goodell’s first game back since the 2015 AFC Championship Game pic.twitter.com/aIQPReNAvQ — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 10, 2017

Goodell had not attended a game at Gillette since the saga that came to be known as DeflateGate was born following the AFC Championship Game in January 2015. While Robert and Jonathan Kraft have expressed some differing views as to how Goodell chooses his stadium destinations, it appears as though Thursday night represents an important first step in rebuilding some level of a public relationship.