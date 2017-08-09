Jerry Remy Issues Statement On Lung Cancer Battle: ‘I Plan To Keep Fighting’

BOSTON (CBS) – Jerry Remy has released an update on his battle with lung cancer.

Back in June, the NESN Red Sox color analyst announced he had been diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time. He said Wednesday that he’s still recovering from his lung cancer surgery and will begin chemotherapy later this month.

“I have some difficult challenges in front of me, but I plan to keep fighting this thing,” Remy said in a statement. “I’d like to thank everybody for their many thoughts and prayers and continued support.”

Remy, 64, had previously suffered a relapse of his lung cancer in February, but reportedly had the illness “under control” and was still able to call Red Sox games for the start of the 2017 season.

Remy has called over 3,900 Red Sox games for the network since 1988.

Born in Fall River, growing up in Somerset, and currently residing in Weston, Remy was voted Massachusetts’ Favorite TV announcer by Sports Illustrated in 2004. That same year, the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association named him the Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year.

Before transitioning to broadcasting with NESN, Remy was best known as a Red Sox second baseman from 1978-85. He batted .275 over his 10-year major league career, including three years with the California Angels. He made the American League All-Star team in his first season with the Red Sox in 1978.

Here’s Remy’s full statement, via NESN:

“I’m still recovering from the lung cancer surgery I had back in June and will soon enter the next stage of my cancer treatment. I’ve met with my doctors and I’ll start receiving chemotherapy treatments late this month.

I have some difficult challenges in front of me, but I plan to keep fighting this thing.