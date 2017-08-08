WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Lynn Car Wash Owner Offers Reward To Catch Illegal Dumper

August 8, 2017 6:23 PM By David Robichaud
Filed Under: David Robichaud, Lynn

LYNN (CBS) – Jeff Carroll doesn’t mind people emptying the trash out of their cars when they come to his Boston Street Car Wash, but he has a big problem when they dump carloads of it after hours.

Last week his security camera captured a woman taking four giant trash bags out of her SUV and unloading them outside the car wash’s locked dumpster.

car Lynn Car Wash Owner Offers Reward To Catch Illegal Dumper

Surveillance camera captures woman dumping trash at Lynn car wash (WBZ-TV)

What made matters worse, the city of Lynn fined Carroll $300 for it. His response: “I can’t watch my property 24 hours a day.”

The city’s deputy building commissioner told us it is “irrelevant” where the garbage came from, it’s the property owner’s responsibility to clean it up.

The city has hit Jeff Carroll with $500 in fines in one month, saying he hasn’t been doing a good enough job keeping his lot clean.

lynn Lynn Car Wash Owner Offers Reward To Catch Illegal Dumper

Surveillance camera captures woman dumping trash at Lynn car wash (WBZ-TV)

Carroll disagrees, saying his workers are constantly emptying barrels and cleaning.

He even joined a coalition of Boston Street business owners who are paying a local landscaper to keep their lots clean.

Carroll says he gave the videotape of the unknown female litterbug to the police and there is a $500 reward for catching her.

More from David Robichaud
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch