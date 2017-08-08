Lynn Car Wash Owner Offers Reward To Catch Illegal Dumper

LYNN (CBS) – Jeff Carroll doesn’t mind people emptying the trash out of their cars when they come to his Boston Street Car Wash, but he has a big problem when they dump carloads of it after hours.

Last week his security camera captured a woman taking four giant trash bags out of her SUV and unloading them outside the car wash’s locked dumpster.

What made matters worse, the city of Lynn fined Carroll $300 for it. His response: “I can’t watch my property 24 hours a day.”

The city’s deputy building commissioner told us it is “irrelevant” where the garbage came from, it’s the property owner’s responsibility to clean it up.

The city has hit Jeff Carroll with $500 in fines in one month, saying he hasn’t been doing a good enough job keeping his lot clean.

Carroll disagrees, saying his workers are constantly emptying barrels and cleaning.

He even joined a coalition of Boston Street business owners who are paying a local landscaper to keep their lots clean.

Carroll says he gave the videotape of the unknown female litterbug to the police and there is a $500 reward for catching her.