Lynn Car Wash Owner Trying To Catch Illegal Trash Dumper

LYNN (CBS) — A car wash owner fined for leaving garbage behind his business says it isn’t his fault–and is trying to catch the person he says has been illegally dumping trash on his property.

The owner of Boston Street Car Wash in Lynn has been getting fined for the garbage that he says other people are leaving at his business.

“People will do anything to save a buck, get a buck,” said one customer at the car wash. “If I caught ’em, probably wouldn’t be too good for them.”

Somebody has been illegally dumping trash at the Boston Street Car Wash in #Lynn. pic.twitter.com/oZBfjFPSz4 — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) August 7, 2017

He set up video surveillance to catch that person–and now he has video evidence.

“I don’t think it’s right,” said another customer. “If he’s got surveillance set up, that’ll be a good thing. They can get the license plates, and whoever’s doing the dumping, they can get fined.”

The owner said he hopes the video will help police find who is responsible.