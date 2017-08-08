WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Jeremiah Oliver’s Mother Pleads Guilty To Abusing Her Other Children

August 8, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Alberto Sierra, Assault And Battery, Child Abuse, Elsa Oliver, Jeremiah Oliver, Worcester, Worcester District Attorney's office

WORCESTER (CBS) — The mother of a Fitchburg boy found dead in 2014 pleaded guilty to assault charges separate from the boy’s death, the Worcester District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Elsa Oliver changed her plea to guilty Tuesday, admitting to abusing her two other children. She pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless endangerment of a child and assault and battery.

Elsa is the mother of Jeremiah Oliver, a 5-year-old Fitchburg boy whose remains were found in a suitcase off I-190 in Sterling in April 2014.

jeremiah oliver Jeremiah Olivers Mother Pleads Guilty To Abusing Her Other Children

Jeremiah Oliver. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

The boy’s death was officially ruled a homicide in February 2016, though nobody has yet been charged in his death.

The charges she pleaded guilty to were related to Jeremiah’s brother and sister.

She was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison–but has already been behind bars for three and a half years and will be credited for that time.

She refused to say anything in court, and no family members showed up.

Prosecutors say Oliver required the children to stand in a cold shower or kneel for extended periods of time.

elsaoliver Jeremiah Olivers Mother Pleads Guilty To Abusing Her Other Children

Elsa Oliver in court Tuesday.
(WBZ-TV)

Her defense said she pleaded guilty because she didn’t want to subject her children to a trial of any kind.

Elsa was set to go on trial later this month on these charges, as well as others–including kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

But Early’s office said those charges, which were related to Jeremiah’s death, were dropped “to allow the death investigation to continue and to eliminate any possible double jeopardy claim in connection with his death.”

Worcester DA Joe Early’s office said the investigation into Jeremiah’s death “remains active and ongoing,” and officials say that case will continue moving forward.

alberto Jeremiah Olivers Mother Pleads Guilty To Abusing Her Other Children

Alberto Sierra. (Facebook)

Elsa’s boyfriend, Alberto Sierra, pleaded guilty last week to abuse charges unrelated to Jeremiah’s death and was sentenced to prison.

He had previously been charged with kidnapping and assaulting Jeremiah, but those charges too were dropped.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch