Guilty Plea In Child Abuse Death

BOSTON (CBS) — A Fitchburg man, charged in connection with a little boy’s death, pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Alberto Sierra pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.
The charge comes from the disappearance of five-year-old Jeremiah Oliver, the son of Sierra’s girlfriend, Elsa Oliver.
The little boy was last seen alive in September 2013, but wasn’t reported missing for several months.
In April 2014, Oliver’s body was found in a suitcase off of Interstate 190 in Sterling.
Sierra admitted in court to helping Elsa Oliver, the boy’s mother, dump Jeremiah’s body.
Sierra was sentenced to six to seven years in prison and three years probation.
