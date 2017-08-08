WATCH: Brandin Cooks Makes Yet Another One-Handed Catch

WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
August 8, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots, NFL, Patriots Training Camp, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Brandin Cooks wowed the Gillette Stadium crowd on Monday when he made a dazzling one-handed catch during the Patriots’ joint practice with the Jaguars. It was only the latest of several eye-popping plays made by Cooks in Patriots training camp so far.

On Tuesday, he made yet another.

Watch below as Cooks corrals a pass from Tom Brady with just one hand on a fade to the corner of the corner of the end zone. He made the play despite the Jaguars cornerback grabbing his jersey and partially tying up his other hand.

Here’s another angle, via the Patriots SnapChat account:

And yet another angle:

Cooks continues to impress everyone watching him at training camp so far, and that includes Bill Belichick. The Patriots head coach continued to praise Cooks’ work ethic in his Tuesday presser before the joint practice.

“Very hard-working kid,” said Belichick when asked about Cooks. “Brandin works hard on the field, off the field, in the classroom, in the weight room, training, conditioning, practice tempo. He’s a very hard worker, diligent, wants to know the right way to do it, wants to try to do it the way you want it done. He’s been a pleasure to coach.”

Cooks’ blazing speed has been well-documented since before he even came to the Patriots, but he’s shown in recent days that he has great hands as well.

BONUS: Malcolm Mitchell also made some impressive plays against the Jaguars secondary, burning Stanley Jean-Baptiste for two catches in the end zone.

Click here to follow all of CBS Boston Sports’ coverage of Patriots training camp!

