WATCH: Brandin Cooks Makes Insane One-Handed Catch In Patriots-Jaguars Joint Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — Brandin Cooks seems pretty comfortable in the Patriots offense.

The Patriots’ prized offseason addition reportedly scored three touchdowns during a scrimmage between the Patriots and Jaguars this morning, according to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald. One of them was an insane one-handed catch that provided the most exciting moment of the day and one of the best plays you’ll see in training camp this year.

Tom Brady found Cooks in the back of the end zone, as the wideout channeled Odell Beckham Jr. hauling in the one-handed touchdown.

The day did not come without issues, as Brady and Cooks reportedly had a miscommunication earlier that resulted in an interception. Also, Cooks (along with Rob Gronkowski) dropped passes to begin the scrimmage.

Brady and Cooks had a miscommunication and Doran Grant was the beneficiary with an easy INT. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 7, 2017

Brandin Cooks just had a 60ish-yard touchdown clang off his hands. Was a good 5 yards behind the defense. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 7, 2017

Although it’s only a training camp scrimmage, it’s good to see Cooks and Brady clicking early on. At 23 years old with three seasons under his belt, Cooks has a rare combination of youth and experience (he’s younger than some rookies) and may be the Patriots’ best deep threat since Randy Moss. It remains to be seen if Cooks was worth sending first and third-round picks to the Saints, but his performance at training camp has been very promising thus far.