Attempted Murder Suspect From Melrose Arrested

August 8, 2017 1:38 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — The man accused of brutally assaulting his mother and sister in their Melrose home has been arrested, sources tell I-Team’s Cheryl Fiandaca.

Police have been searching for 54-year-old John Ferreira, of Melrose, who was considered armed and dangerous, since the ordeal on Friday night.

john c ferreira Attempted Murder Suspect From Melrose Arrested

John Ferreira. (Photo credit: Melrose Police)

According to officials, Ferreira used a rubber mallet to attack his mother in her 70s and his sister in her 50s.

“He was actually waiting for one of the victims to come home. He pounded her. That’s when he tied her up with wire ties and duct tape,” said Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said. “The other party saw what was going on and tried to intervene. She was hit with the hammer as well.”

Ferreira then used one of the victim’s cars, a red Toyota Corolla, to get away, officials said.

Both women suffered severe injuries.

