Melrose Police Hunt For Suspect In Attempted Murder

MELROSE (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who is accused of assaulting two women in their Melrose home.
Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle says that John Ferreira, 54 of Melrose, broke into their Vinton Street house and “violently attacked them,” with the intent to murder. Authorities also say that Ferreira knew the two women.
Ferreira is described as being a white male, about 5′ 7″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Police also say he has facial hair and a graying mustache and has a partially shaved head.
Reports say he is driving a red Toyota Corolla, Massachusetts plate 546XL1, that he allegedly stole from one of the victims.
Melrose police ask that if anyone has information on Ferreira to call them at 781-665-1212 or to dila 9-1-1.