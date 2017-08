Mass. Mom Accused Of DUI With Kids In The Car At Canadian BorderOfficials said Heidi Young, 44, was drunk and driving three children in the car at the time of the crash.

4 Lanes To Be Restored On Mass Pike For Monday's CommuteThe return to the normal configuration is happening three weeks faster than originally scheduled, officials said Sunday.

Police Remove Child From Unattended Car, Arrest ManAccording to officials, the boy was locked in the car for about 40 minutes while his father, Leo Ellis, 35, of Rochester, shopped inside.

South Boston Mother Of 12-Year-Old Struck By Car: 'She's A Survivor'Kelly Bobbitt told WBZ-TV her daughter is in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center.