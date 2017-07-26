Boston Comic Con 2017 – What You Need To Know

Dunkin' Donuts Is Testing Out A Smaller MenuCould your favorite Dunkin’ Donuts treat be on the way out?

One-Armed Maine Man Wielded Machete While Wearing Clown Mask, Police SayA Maine man told police he was just clowning around. But he’s still facing charges after causing a scare while walking down the road with a machete and Halloween mask.

Drivers Of Expensive Cars More Likely To Be Jerks, Study FindsMultiple studies over the past few years have found that the nicer the car, the more likely the person driving it is a jerk.

Paul Shanley Victims Furious He'll Be Released From PrisonAt a news conference in Boston Wednesday, the parents of Shanley victim Greg Ford called the former priest "pure evil."