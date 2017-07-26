Boston Comic Con 2017 – What You Need To Know

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center
August 11 – 13th, 2017
Show Hours:
Friday, August 11: 4:00pm – 9:00pm
Saturday, August 12: 10:00am – 7:00pm
Sunday, August 13: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Event Website: http://bostoncomiccon.com/
Buy Tickets: http://bostoncomiccon.com/tickets/
CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF BEING TRUE TO COMICS, COMMITTED TO FANS
Boston Comic Con will feature a stellar line up of celebrity guests, comic artists, cosplayers and include a full schedule of events appealing to all ages.
Celebrity Guests –
• Stan Lee (Legendary Creator)
• Matt Smith (Doctor Who)
• Karen Gillan (Doctor Who)
• Ian Somerhalder (Vampire Diaries)
• Paul Wesley (Vampire Diaries)
• Eliza Dushku (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)
• James Marsters (Buffy/Angel)
• Tim Curry (Rocky Horror Picture Show)
• Meatloaf (Rocky Horror Picture Show)
• Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show)
• Patricia Quinn (Rocky Horror Picture Show)
• Nell Campbell (Rocky Horror Picture Show)
• Charlie Cox (Daredevil)
• John Barrowman (Arrow/Torchwood)
• Anthony Daniels (Star Wars)
• Karl Urban (Star Trek)
• Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
• Katie Cassidy (Arrow)
• David Ramsey (Arrow)
• Kevin Smith (Jay and Silent Bob)
• Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob)
• Felicia Day (The Guild)
Artists –
• J. Scott Campbell (Superstar Artist)
• Greg Capullo (Batman)
• John Romita Jr (Suicide Squad)
• Adam Kubert (Spectacular Spider-Man)
• David Finch (Batman)
• Neal Adams (Legendary Creator)
• Adam Hughes (Betty and Veronica)
• Arthur Adams (Legendary Artist)
• Ed McGuinness (Spider-Man/ Deadpool)
• Humberto Ramos (Champions)
Special Events –Cosplay, Celebrity photo sessions, autograph sessions, portfolio reviews, Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience, Artist Alley, Tattoo Pavillion, Cosplay Photo Park, The Show Against Humanity, Star Wars events, voice actor readings, costume contests, Buffy’s 20th anniversary, anime screenings and more.
Above information provided by Boston Comic Con