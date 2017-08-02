Keller @ Large: Patrick For Pres? Bad Idea

BOSTON (CBS) — What is it about Massachusetts politicians and the presidency? Ever since John F. Kennedy won in 1960, generations of photogenic Massachusetts pols have watched the movies and visited the museum, lingering at the oval office replica, and thought to themselves–why not me?

I bring all this up because once again, there’s presidential speculation about a local pol, in this case former Gov. Deval Patrick, gone from office since 2015 but–according to politico.com–the favored 2020 Democratic candidate of some former members of President Obama’s inner circle.

Politico quotes Valerie Jarrett, a close Obama aide, saying a Patrick candidacy is “what my heart desires.”

Sorry, but I don’t think Santa is going to be able to fill this order.

For starters, it’s not clear what, if any, base of support Mr. Patrick would enjoy in a Democratic primary battle.

He was lukewarm at best toward Hillary Clinton, and trust me, her people remember. And I find it hard to believe that the Bernie Sanders wing of the party would rally behind a confirmed one-percenter who is currently working for a venture capital firm reviled by the left.

And while Patrick will always have a terrific rags-to-riches life story to tell, the story of his eight years as governor is mixed at best. His support for tax hikes and lack of support for immigration law enforcement may not be a good national fit.

And then, there’s this–“I have no plans and no plans to make plans,” said Patrick himself.

But don’t worry–we’ll have another candidate from Massachusetts soon, like it or not.

