Report: Obama Wants Deval Patrick To Run For President

BOSTON (CBS) – Speculation about Deval Patrick’s political future is heating up once again.

And this time, it appears the former Massachusetts governor would have some very powerful allies if he decides to seek the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020.

Politico reported Tuesday that former President Barack Obama’s inner circle is urging Patrick to run. And Obama himself “has privately encouraged him to think about it,” according to the website.

Among the Obama advisers who would like to see a President Patrick is Valerie Jarrett, who predicted during a May forum that Patrick would be the nominee in 2020. Politico quoted Jarrett as saying that Patrick in the White House is what “my heart desires.”

And former Obama campaign strategist David Axelrod, who also consulted for Patrick’s 2006 gubernatorial campaign, has reportedly had “several conversations” with Patrick about the advantages he’d have in the early primary states.

But 2020 is still a long ways away. Patrick tells Politico that he’s thinking about “how to be helpful” in the next campaign, but “it’s way, way too soon to be making plans for 2020.”

Patrick currently works for Bain Capital leading a social impact fund.