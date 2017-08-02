Next Celebrity 98 Mile Matchup: Esoteric vs. Dan Roche

BOSTON (CBS) — Toucher & Rich announced the next Celebrity 98 Mile matchup to take place on the air during the show on Wednesday. Boston-based rapper Esoteric will take on WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche.

Esoteric is one half of the rap duo 7L & Esoteric and part of the trio Czarface, which includes Wu-Tang Clan member Inspetcah Deck. 7L & Esoteric first formed in 1993 and Esoteric has had a solo career since 2007.

Roche is a longtime anchor for WBZ-TV in Boston and frequent guest host on 98.5 The Sports Hub. He’s also the defending champion of 98 Mile, after he defeated Scott Zolak in the finals of last year’s competition.

Since Esoteric is an actual rapper, Fred Toucher doesn’t believe this battle will be close. Rich Shertenlieb is giving Roche a bit more of a chance.

The raps will first air Thursday morning at 8 a.m. during Toucher & Rich, with the winner being announced on Friday at 7. Check back after you hear them to vote for who you thought had the better rap.

Each contestant in Celebrity 98 Mile is battle-rapping for a good cause, donating $1,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in their name. The “rapper” who ends up with the most total votes at the end will donate $10,000. Click here to make a donation of your own.

Listen above as Toucher & Rich announce Esoteric vs. Dan Roche as the next Celebrity 98 Mile matchup!