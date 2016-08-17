98 Mile 2016 – WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche Defeats Scott Zolak In 98 Mile Finals [VIDEO]

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Toucher & Rich’s final round of 98 Mile could not have gone any better, as 98.5 the Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak and WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche both delivered absolute haymakers in their live raps against each other. Zo commanded the stage with his Patriots getup and relentless verbal jabs, but ultimately it was Roche who took the crown by fan applause in the end.

Watch below for Roche’s blistering rap attack against Zolak, featuring the rest of the Sports Hub nerds as they take on the “Revenge of the Nerds” theme.

Clearly, runner-up Zolak is going to need plenty of aloe for all those burns. But he did have the best outfit of the night, as you can see in this photo gallery from the rap battle.

Congrats to Rochie for winning the whole bleepin’ thing!

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. His opinions do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.